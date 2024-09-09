XUND, the training centre of Gesundheit Zentralschweiz, is opening a new location on the Suurstoffi site in Rotkreuz

Zug Estates Ltd has signed a 30-year rental agreement with XUND, the training centre of Gesundheit Zentralschweiz, for a space spanning 6,000 m2 on the Suurstoffi site in Rotkreuz, Canton Zug.

XUND will take over all the office and education space in the Suurstoffi 45 property which – together with the Suurstoffi 43 building – is the last plot at the Suurstoffi site. The S43/45 project entails the construction of around 14'400m2 of office and education space and 1'100 m2 of residential space for student living. Construction is set to commence at the end of 2024. The rental space is scheduled to be handed over to XUND and other future tenants in mid-2027.

Josef Widmer, President of the XUND training centre, underlines the considerable attractiveness of the new, modern location and anticipates synergies in the site's innovative environment: "The Rotkreuz site strengthens XUND's regional roots in central Switzerland and is much more easily reachable for many students and apprentices. It facilitates on-site synergies with other education partners, such as the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, and opens up opportunities for cooperating with practitioners or researchers."

Alain Baumgartner, Head of Portfolio Management at Zug Estates Ltd, is pleased that the training centre is moving to the Suurstoffi site: "XUND is an ideal partner for us and will fit in very well with the current tenants at the Suurstoffi site; it will also contribute to a sustainable and diverse use of the complex. And finally, the marketing success confirms the buoyant demand for attractive and well developed rental spaces in the Zug region."

About XUND

The XUND training centre offers a wide range of practical continuous and further training "under one roof" together with professional colleges of nursing and biomedical analytics, advanced study programmes in anaesthesia, intensive and emergency care, industry-wide courses for healthcare assistants and health and social care workers, as well as further training courses.