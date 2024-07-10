Xylem Expands Corporate Venture Capital Investments to $50M, Targeting Water Scarcity, Quality, and Decarbonization

Global water technology leader Xylem (NYSE: XYL) is expanding its corporate venture investing plans with $50 million committed to support emerging companies and water services providers that solve critical climate challenges such as water scarcity, quality, and decarbonization.

Xylem aims to accelerate the availability of water solutions to address these challenges by directly investing in startups developing disruptive water technologies, and by investing in specialty venture capital funds. These investments are focused on companies developing cutting-edge solutions that support Xylem’s growth priorities, including advanced treatment, digital technology, and services to help manage complex water systems.

"As water scarcity intensifies and demand grows, the need for innovative thinking has never been more acute,” said Sivan Zamir, Vice President, Xylem Innovation Labs. "Entrepreneurial founders and disruptive new technologies can be important sources of solutions to tackle some of the world’s greatest water challenges. By collaborating with a broad network of partners, including venture capital firms and startups, we believe that we can bring essential innovations to market at speed and scale.”

Xylem’s expanded corporate venture capital framework builds on the success of existing partnerships. In 2022, Xylem invested a combined $20 million in Burnt Island Ventures, which targets early-stage water innovation, and The Westly Group, which focuses on energy, industry 4.0, and cybersecurity. (See 2022 announcement.) The framework also includes continuous evaluation of new investments in targeted venture capital funds, as well as minority investments in start-up companies.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

