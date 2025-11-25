Yamazen Revises Earnings Forecasts

(RTTNews) - Yamazen (8051.T) said it revised earnings forecasts supported by strong sales and thorough reviews of various expenses. For fiscal 2025, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 7.15 billion yen, revised from initial guidance of 7.0 billion yen. Ordinary profit is now projected to be 10.0 billion yen, revised from initial guidance of 9.0 billion yen.

For the first half, the company recorded net sales of 259.8 billion yen, up 4.4% from last year. Operating profit was 5.1 billion yen, an increase of 48.4%.

