|
25.11.2025 13:20:26
Yamazen Revises Earnings Forecasts
(RTTNews) - Yamazen (8051.T) said it revised earnings forecasts supported by strong sales and thorough reviews of various expenses. For fiscal 2025, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 7.15 billion yen, revised from initial guidance of 7.0 billion yen. Ordinary profit is now projected to be 10.0 billion yen, revised from initial guidance of 9.0 billion yen.
For the first half, the company recorded net sales of 259.8 billion yen, up 4.4% from last year. Operating profit was 5.1 billion yen, an increase of 48.4%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!