Yext Announces Election of Mark Davis to its Board of Directors

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today announced that Mark Davis has been elected to its board of directors at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, effective immediately. Davis has also been appointed as a member of the audit committee. Davis brings nearly four decades of diverse management and executive leadership experience from his tenure as an Audit & Assurance partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Throughout his career, Davis has been a trusted advisor to Fortune 500, privately held and pre-IPO companies, corporate boards and audit committees across a broad spectrum of industries. His extensive experience guiding over 50 clients through IPOs and advising on corporate governance and acquisition strategy positions him as a valuable addition to Yext’s leadership team.

"Mark has advised on numerous accounting and financial matters, helping companies navigate the next steps in their journeys and providing guidance on critical decisions,” said Michael Walrath, CEO and Chair of the Board for Yext. "We’re excited to welcome him to Yext’s Board of Directors, and are confident his contributions will help us continue to deliver long-term value to our customers and shareholders.”

In his roles at Deloitte, Davis has advised a diverse group of public and privately held companies ranging from middle market to large multinational companies. His leadership has contributed to the success of the Emerging Growth Company (EGC) business, which has increased substantially with many active clients. His go-to-market approach for the creation of Deloitte Private also helped establish Deloitte as a leader in the space.

"I’m excited to join the Yext team and bring my experience in audit, financial strategy, and corporate governance to support the company’s vision,” said Davis. "Yext’s focus on driving innovation for customers and commitment to accelerating growth aligns well with my areas of experience. I look forward to collaborating with the talented leadership team to further strengthen Yext’s market position.”

