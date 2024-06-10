|
10.06.2024 22:06:00
Yext Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today released its results for the three months ended April 30, 2024, or the Company’s first quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Visit Yext’s Investor Relations website to view the first quarter fiscal 2025 Shareholder Letter.
Today, Yext will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.
Call Details:
Event: Yext First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Monday, June 10, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT)
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com.
A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 6185062.
A replay will be available domestically at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 6437087, until midnight (ET) June 17, 2024.
About Yext
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610212529/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Yext Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
05.03.24
|Ausblick: Yext mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Yext Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Yext Inc Registered Shs
|4,58
|7,74%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEuropawahl und bevorstehender US-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag nach unten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag etwas höher. Die Börse in Japan zog am Montag an.