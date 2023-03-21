Yext Empowers Anyone to Build Powerful React Websites with Studio, A New No-Code Visual Editor

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced the launch of Studio, a new no-code visual editor that empowers technical and non-technical teams to write React and build high-performing websites with Yext’s Pages product. Yext customers can start using the "what you see is what you get” (WYSIWYG) editor with general availability of Yext’s Spring 2023 Release.*

With Studio, anyone can leverage an intuitive drag-and-drop interface to develop statically generated, search engine optimized web properties written in React, a popular open-source JavaScript library. Developers can preload Studio with custom React components, and content editors or designers can visually modify component styling, layout, and interactivity within the Studio environment. Behind the scenes, Studio writes React code to a shared GitHub repository, so all collaborators have visibility into a project's progress. This approach makes Studio far more developer-friendly than other WYSIWYG editors and dramatically reduces the time it takes for a business user to spin up a web page.

"Studio represents a significant leap forward in empowering businesses to manage their full spectrum of digital experiences,” said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. "You shouldn’t need an army of developers or a computer science degree to build a great website. With Studio, anyone, regardless of technical expertise, can efficiently build a website that is not only visually stunning, but also fully optimized for performance and scalability. We're thrilled to offer this game-changing tool to our customers and can't wait to see the incredible websites they'll create."

Yext Pages is a decoupled presentation layer that integrates with the Knowledge Graph, a graph-oriented headless content management system (CMS). By pairing the Knowledge Graph with Pages, organizations can realize the same benefits of a traditional monolithic CMS while maintaining full flexibility to plug and play with different best-of-breed technologies. The recent addition of Content Generation to the Knowledge Graph makes this pairing particularly well-suited for organizations looking to scale their SEO and content strategies with large language models (LLMs). Non-technical users can leverage Studio and Content Generation to efficiently and independently create any number of custom web pages for entities stored in the Knowledge Graph. For example, an eCommerce employee could quickly design the layout of a product page in Studio, use Content Generation to write product descriptions, and then publish hundreds or thousands of individual pages for every product in the Knowledge Graph — all in a matter of minutes.

"With Studio, any team member can make changes to the Yext website themselves without needing to wait for a developer," said Paige Ponzeka, Web Development Director at Yext. "This frees up our developers for larger projects and gives other employees the freedom to make updates, create one-off pages, or even build entire websites with ease. I can ensure that everything is on-brand because the team uses our custom React components, and I maintain the ability to make improvements or roll back changes since we’re all working out of the same GitHub repository. Studio is a huge efficiency driver for us and I can’t wait to see the impact that it will have on our customers.”

*Studio is being released as a Preview feature, which allows for an extended early access period.

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

