Yext Expands AI Review Generation to Include Third-Party Sites

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today announced the launch of its expanded AI Review Generation solution. This powerful tool enables enterprises to request and manage reviews across more than 80 supported review sites, including Google and Facebook, alongside their own channels. The AI Review Generation feature streamlines the collection, management, and response workflows within a single platform, simplifying the process of building and safeguarding online reputations.

Recent data from Yext reveals that 71% of customers consider reviews crucial to their trust in a brand, and 69% expect responses within a week. With generative review responses and automated replies, businesses can quickly manage numerous reviews in just minutes, significantly enhancing customer engagement while reducing the need for large teams. By generating reviews across multiple touchpoints, Yext helps enterprises increase review volume, improve discoverability, elevate star ratings, and foster stronger connections with their customers.

"I hear from customers every day that managing their reputation can feel overwhelming. But we know just how crucial this is to building trust and driving conversions,” said Chris Brownlee, Vice President of Product Management at Yext. "That’s why we are constantly looking for ways to make reputation management as simple as possible. With support across more than 80 review networks, our AI-powered solutions make responding to reviews faster and easier than ever. Now with the ability to request and manage both first- and third-party reviews, brands can more easily improve their star ratings and customer credibility.”

The expanded Review Generation capabilities include customizable tools that simplify and quickly increase review collection:

Review Invitations: Effortlessly invite customers to share their feedback with a selection of pre-built and customizable email and text templates, all featuring relevant brand information.

Effortlessly invite customers to share their feedback with a selection of pre-built and customizable email and text templates, all featuring relevant brand information. Review Generation URLs: Generate more reviews with unique, localized URLs that can be shared through invitations, business cards, ads, and receipts.

Generate more reviews with unique, localized URLs that can be shared through invitations, business cards, ads, and receipts. Customizable Settings: Tailor review generation settings to meet specific goals, such as managing invitation frequency, overseeing first-party pages, and encouraging reviews on third-party sites.

Tailor review generation settings to meet specific goals, such as managing invitation frequency, overseeing first-party pages, and encouraging reviews on third-party sites. In-Platform Analytics: Monitor review performance across all locations with comprehensive analytics, including success rates, average ratings, and conversion rates.

Ochsner Health is optimistic about the benefits third-party review generation will bring to its business: "We're excited about how the expanded capabilities in Yext's platform will enhance our ongoing reputation management efforts," said Maegan Floyd, Manager of Digital Marketing & Platforms at Ochsner Health. "It's important for us to ensure that our patients feel heard and know that their feedback matters. The customizable tools and review collection process help us better understand and act on patient experiences. These advancements support our commitment to addressing patient needs while strengthening trust in our care."

Yext’s enhanced Review Generation capabilities build on the recent launch of Yext Social, strengthening the company’s leadership position in AI-driven reputation management solutions. By integrating solutions for social media and reviews, Yext equips brands with the tools necessary to improve customer engagement, cultivate brand trust, and enhance performance metrics—all within a single platform.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding Yext’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding Yext’s Review Generation solution. These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. The following factors, among others, could cause or contribute to such differences: the risk that the features and benefits described in this release are not realized; whether all offerings and capabilities discussed in this release will be available as and when stated in this release; and other risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the reports and filings that Yext files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Yext on the date of this release, and Yext assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

