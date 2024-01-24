Yext Recognized by Built In as a 2024 Best Place To Work

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, announced today that it was honored with eight of Built In's 2024 Best Places To Work awards:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124364917/en/

Yext has earned placement across eight of Built In’s lists for best workplaces, including in the U.S., New York City, Washington D.C. and Chicago. (Graphic: Yext)

U.S. Best Places to Work

U.S. Best Large Places to Work

New York Best Places to Work

New York Best Large Places to Work

Washington, D.C. Best Places to Work

Washington, D.C. Best Large Places to Work

Chicago Best Places to Work

Chicago Best Large Places to Work

Built In, a tech recruiting company that recognizes the top workplaces annually, takes into account companies of all sizes across the United States. Additional criteria include company data about compensation, benefits and company-wide programming, as well as programs for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and other people-first cultural offerings.

"We’re honored to receive recognition for what makes Yext a rewarding place to work,” said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "It is gratifying to be recognized for our commitment to creating an exceptional work environment in all of our locations around the world. Yext believes that a great employee experience directly leads to driving great experiences with our products and services for our customers."

Yext prioritizes employee culture and benefits, offering flexible work opportunities around the world. The company offers a comprehensive benefits program, including robust health insurance plans, flexible vacation time and holistic wellness perks. Additionally, Yext is proud to have six Employee Resource Groups, which strive to create an inclusive workplace for all team members, and a dedicated program for internal mobility and career growth at the company.

"I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder and CEO of Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

Learn more about Yext's award-winning culture here.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

ABOUT YEXT

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations build digital experiences across any channel on our open and composable platform. The Yext Digital Experience Platform collects and organizes content to deliver AI-led experiences for any organization’s customers, employees, or partners. For more than 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless customer experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124364917/en/