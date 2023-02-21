Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 22:05:00

Yext to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 7, 2023

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005847/en/

Yext, Inc. (Graphic: Yext)

Yext, Inc. (Graphic: Yext)

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 6862748.

A replay will be available domestically at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 7074649, until midnight (ET) March 14, 2023.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

