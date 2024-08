Yext to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on September 4, 2024

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2025 results will be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at https://investors.yext.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 4416497.

A replay will be available domestically at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 9107262, until midnight (ET) September 11, 2024.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

Source: Yext, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240821722897/en/