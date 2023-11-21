21.11.2023 22:05:00

Yext to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on December 5, 2023

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), a leading digital experience platform, today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2024 results will be released on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 8929509.

A replay will be available domestically at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 4919671, until midnight (ET) December 12, 2023.

About Yext 
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations build digital experiences across any channel on our open and composable platform. The Yext Digital Experience Platform collects and organizes content to deliver AI-led experiences for any organization’s customers, employees, or partners. For more than 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless customer experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

Source: Yext, Inc.

