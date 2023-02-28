Yext to Host Investor Day on April 4, 2023

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The event will take place at the company’s New York City headquarters and presentations are scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. (ET) / 11:00 a.m. (PT).

Yext’s executive leadership team will present the company’s vision, strategy, and financial objectives, followed by a live Q&A. Members of the investment community who are interested in attending in person are encouraged to register at https://yext.events/investorday2023nyc.

A live broadcast will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A replay along with supporting materials will be made available following the conclusion of the event.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

