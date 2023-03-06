|
06.03.2023 22:05:00
Yext to Participate at the 35th Annual Roth Conference
Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that Michael Walrath, CEO and Chair of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005804/en/
(Graphic: Yext)
Walrath and Darryl Bond, the company’s CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors on March 13, 2023.
A live video and audio webcast will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the event until March 12, 2024.
About Yext
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.
SOURCE Yext, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005804/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Yext Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08.03.23
|Why Yext Stock Surged Today (MotleyFool)
|
06.03.23
|Earnings Outlook For Yext (Benzinga)
|
06.03.23
|Ausblick: Yext gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
03.03.23
|Why Yext Stock Popped 20% Higher This Week (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Yext Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Yext Inc Registered Shs
|7,57
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBeige Book im Blick: Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
An den asiatischen Börsen überwiegen am Donnerstag die Pluszeichen. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zur Wochenmitte nach einem schwachen Start doch noch oberhalb der Nulllinie schließen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.