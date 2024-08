You Won't Believe What Uber's CEO Just Said About Tesla

One of the key themes surrounding the future of mobility is self-driving vehicles.Autonomous driving is a form of artificial intelligence (AI), and ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are both investing heavily into this technology.Interestingly, though, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have very different visions of how autonomous driving will be adopted in society. On a recent podcast episode of The Logan Bartlett Show, Khosrowshahi didn't shy away from casting some doubts on Tesla 's ambitions in autonomous driving.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool