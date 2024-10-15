

Press release YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT ACCLAIMED CHILDREN SERIES LICENSED TO MULTICHOICE GROUP FOR SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA PAY TV MARKET DEAL INCLUDES SERIES RAINBOW RANGERS, WARREN BUFFETT’S SECRET MILLIONAIRES CLUB, AND SUPERHERO KINDERGARTEN, MAKING THEM AVAILABLE TO MILLIONS OF VIEWERS

Munich, 15th October, 2024 Your Family Entertainment (YFE) today announced it has signed a deal with MultiChoice Group, one of the largest providers of entertainment in Sub-Saharan Africa, to license three popular kids series. Premium kids series Rainbow Rangers, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, and Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten will be available to millions of viewers through a non-exclusive Pay TV license – accessible via broadcast and streaming channels.

Armin Schnell, Head of Sales at YFE, commented: “We are delighted to collaborate with MultiChoice, one of Africa's largest Pay TV providers, to bring these acclaimed Kartoon Studios series to broadcast and streaming channels. Millions of viewers across Africa will be able to watch these fun, entertaining kids series that star some of the most well-known people in the world, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jay-Z, Shaquille O'Neal, and Warren Buffett. We look forward to signing additional deals for these and other Kartoon Studios series.”

The series licensed to MultiChoice Group includes: Rainbow Rangers is an animated show for preschoolers about the thrilling adventures of seven magical girls from Kaleidoscopia, a fantastic land at the other end of the rainbow that is home to unicorns, trolls, and plenty of even more amazing creatures. The Rangers serve as protectors and defenders of the people, animals, resources, and natural beauty of our world. Rainbow Rangers debuted on Nick Jr. on November 5th, 2018.



The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration. About MultiChoice Group

MultiChoice Group (MCG), listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), is a leading provider of entertainment and related consumer services, with an expanding ecosystem, underpinned by scalable technologies, and a track record now spanning almost 40 years. MCG provides video entertainment products and services through its linear and streaming platforms to 23.5m households across 50 countries on the African continent and continues to grow by producing and acquiring the best local, sport and international content and offering tiered subscription Packages and aggregated streaming services to its customer base. MCG’s superior technology capabilities enables it to continue innovating around distribution, digital and payment solutions and content security to offer the best customer experience across the continent. Reaching up to 100 million individuals on a daily basis, the MultiChoice Group is using its scale and distribution to expand its platform to include sports betting and interactive entertainment, fin-tech services, household services (focused on internet connectivity and emergency response services) and ed-tech. Irdeto, MCG’s technology business, provides platform cybersecurity services which protect over 6bn devices and applications globally for some of the world’s best media and technology brands, as well as clients in the connected industries sector.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more.



In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, along with its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, which is one of the most successful animation service houses in the world, producing top brands for 3rd parties, including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.



Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with near full penetration of the U.S. market. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.



For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com Contact Your Family Entertainment AG

Armin Schnell

Tuerkenstrasse 87

80799 Munich

Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

E-Mail: armin.schnell@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv



