19.09.2024 09:15:04
Your Family Entertainment AG extends cooperation with Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group and secures exclusive content rights
Press Release
Munich, 19th September 2024
Your Family Entertainment AG is pleased to announce the extension of the distribution agreement with the production company Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group (‘Cloud 9’). Under this agreement, Your Family Entertainment AG remains the exclusive agent for the international distribution of the successful series THE TRIBE and THE NEW TOMORROW until 2029 outside of New Zealand and the US.
In addition, Your Family Entertainment AG was able to acquire the exclusive content rights for the series THE TRIBE in German-speaking countries. These rights cover all broadcasting and distribution options and strengthen Your Family Entertainment AG's position as a leading provider of family-friendly entertainment in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Dr Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG, is pleased with the extension of the successful partnership: ‘THE TRIBE and THE NEW TOMORROW are absolute cult series that continue to be very popular with young viewers worldwide. We are delighted to continue marketing this outstanding content exclusively internationally and at the same time strengthen our position in German-speaking countries with the acquired rights.’
Raymond Thompson, Group Chairman and Chief Executive of Cloud 9 and Executive Producer/Creator of THE TRIBE and THE NEW TOMORROW said: ‘’Cloud 9 and YFE share a similar vision to bring quality, positive and aspirational content to the global marketplace, and we are delighted to build and consolidate on our successful partnership with this agreement. The Tribe has touched an international audience in a very profound way, mirroring the world they inhabit and reflecting the fascination of the human interplay of all the characters, along with the core theme of “the best way to predict the future is to create it”.’
With this co-operation, Your Family Entertainment AG is continuing its mission to make high-quality, family-friendly content accessible to an international audience.
E-Mail: michael.huber@yfe.tv
www.yfe.tv
19.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|Türkenstraße 87
|80799 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 997 271-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 997 271-91
|E-mail:
|ir@yfe.tv
|Internet:
|www.yfe.tv
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N14
|WKN:
|A161N1
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1991047
1991047 19.09.2024 CET/CEST
