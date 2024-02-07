|
07.02.2024 09:58:20
Your Family Entertainment AG takes the next step and presses ahead with its international expansion
|
PRESS RELEASE
Your Family Entertainment AG takes the next step and presses ahead with its international expansion
Munich, February 7, 2024
Your Family Entertainment AG has further expanded its collaboration with MBC GROUP, the leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa. MBC GROUP has secured the license rights for the brand-new animated series "Shaq's Garage". Inspired by the life of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, the series focuses on core values such as friendship, teamwork and self-confidence, sending an important message to children. The agreement gives MBC GROUP exclusive first broadcast rights for television and streaming services in the MENA region in both English and Arabic. The series was produced by Kartoon Studios in Hollywood/US, the strategic partner of YFE.
At the same time, YFE has entered into a partnership with DISH, the leading satellite and pay TV provider in Mexico. YFE's award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" is now available in Spanish on the digital platform 'mvshub'. This initiative means that children and families in Mexico will finally have access to YFE's wide range of entertaining and educational content.
Bernd Wendeln, COO of Your Family Entertainment AG: "The expansion of our partnerships with leading players in the MENA region and Mexico illustrates our continued commitment and success in making first-class, child-friendly entertainment accessible worldwide. These steps further strengthen our position as a global provider of children's and family entertainment. We also remain true to our mission of enriching families worldwide with high-quality, value-oriented content.“
Über Your Family Entertainment AG
Contact:
Tuerkenstrasse 87
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0
End of Media Release
Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG
Key word(s): TV/Radio
07.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|Türkenstraße 87
|80799 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 997 271-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 997 271-91
|E-mail:
|ir@yfe.tv
|Internet:
|www.yfe.tv
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N14
|WKN:
|A161N1
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1832411
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
1832411 07.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Your Family Entertainment AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Your Family Entertainment AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|2,56
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.