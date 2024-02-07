

Your Family Entertainment AG takes the next step and presses ahead with its international expansion

New cooperation agreements with the MBC GROUP and DISH

Bernd Wendeln (COO Your Family Entertainment): "With these steps, we are further expanding our position as a global provider of children's and family entertainment.“

Munich, February 7, 2024



Your Family Entertainment AG (“YFE”, WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, ticker symbol: RTV), a leading children's and family entertainment company, announces the successful expansion of its global presence through cooperation agreements with two renowned international media companies.

Your Family Entertainment AG has further expanded its collaboration with MBC GROUP, the leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa. MBC GROUP has secured the license rights for the brand-new animated series "Shaq's Garage". Inspired by the life of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, the series focuses on core values such as friendship, teamwork and self-confidence, sending an important message to children. The agreement gives MBC GROUP exclusive first broadcast rights for television and streaming services in the MENA region in both English and Arabic. The series was produced by Kartoon Studios in Hollywood/US, the strategic partner of YFE.

At the same time, YFE has entered into a partnership with DISH, the leading satellite and pay TV provider in Mexico. YFE's award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" is now available in Spanish on the digital platform 'mvshub'. This initiative means that children and families in Mexico will finally have access to YFE's wide range of entertaining and educational content.

Bernd Wendeln, COO of Your Family Entertainment AG: "The expansion of our partnerships with leading players in the MENA region and Mexico illustrates our continued commitment and success in making first-class, child-friendly entertainment accessible worldwide. These steps further strengthen our position as a global provider of children's and family entertainment. We also remain true to our mission of enriching families worldwide with high-quality, value-oriented content.“

Über Your Family Entertainment AG

The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.

