03.12.2025 21:41:46

YouTube Launches New Year-End Video Recap With Personalized Viewing Profiles

(RTTNews) - YouTube is getting in on the year-end recap trend with a new feature that shows users how they spent their time on the platform.

While they've had YouTube Music Recap for a while, they're now rolling out a special YouTube Recap for videos watched on the main site. This gives users a recap of their viewing habits, kind of like Spotify Wrapped.

The new feature includes up to 12 personalized cards that show a user's favorite channels, topics they're into, and how their viewing habits have changed over the year.

It even gives each user a "watching personality" like "Skill Builder" for those who love educational content, "Sunshiner" for fans of positive videos, and "Trailblazer" for those who prefer original creators. Other personalities include "Wonder Seeker," "Connector," and "Dreamer."

On top of video insights, users will also see their top artists and songs of the year. For those interested in a more detailed music breakdown, the separate YouTube Music Recap, which started rolling out last week, is available.

YouTube Recap is available today for users in North America, with a global rollout expected this week. You can find it on the YouTube homepage or in the "You" tab, both on mobile and desktop. YouTube mentions they tested over 50 ideas before settling on this design.

Along with the launch, YouTube released its annual trend charts. MrBeast has held onto the title of top creator for the sixth year in a row, "The Joe Rogan Experience" was the most popular podcast, and Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's "Die with a Smile" was the top song of 2025.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:53 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX letztlich fester -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester - Kräftiges Plus in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der DAX legte im Donnerstagshandel ebenso zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen. In Asien notierten die Börsen überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen