YouTube Launches New Year-End Video Recap With Personalized Viewing Profiles

(RTTNews) - YouTube is getting in on the year-end recap trend with a new feature that shows users how they spent their time on the platform.

While they've had YouTube Music Recap for a while, they're now rolling out a special YouTube Recap for videos watched on the main site. This gives users a recap of their viewing habits, kind of like Spotify Wrapped.

The new feature includes up to 12 personalized cards that show a user's favorite channels, topics they're into, and how their viewing habits have changed over the year.

It even gives each user a "watching personality" like "Skill Builder" for those who love educational content, "Sunshiner" for fans of positive videos, and "Trailblazer" for those who prefer original creators. Other personalities include "Wonder Seeker," "Connector," and "Dreamer."

On top of video insights, users will also see their top artists and songs of the year. For those interested in a more detailed music breakdown, the separate YouTube Music Recap, which started rolling out last week, is available.

YouTube Recap is available today for users in North America, with a global rollout expected this week. You can find it on the YouTube homepage or in the "You" tab, both on mobile and desktop. YouTube mentions they tested over 50 ideas before settling on this design.

Along with the launch, YouTube released its annual trend charts. MrBeast has held onto the title of top creator for the sixth year in a row, "The Joe Rogan Experience" was the most popular podcast, and Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's "Die with a Smile" was the top song of 2025.