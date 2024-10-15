Yusen Logistics Powers State-Of-The-Art UK Distribution Centre with Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, one of the largest global supply chain logistics companies, has selected Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management to be implemented at its new, state-of-the-art distribution centre in the UK. The opening of the Northampton facility, expected to take place in January 2026, underlines Yusen Logistics commitment to improving performance and efficiency using cutting-edge distribution technology.

Established in 1955, Yusen Logistics is part of the Japan-based Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha group, also known as NYK. One of the oldest and largest shipping companies in the world, Yusen provides ocean and air freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution services, and supply chain management from more than 650 locations and nearly 3.4 million square meters of warehouse space across 46 countries.

"Our new 1,191,000 square foot site in the Midlands will be highly complex and employ the latest automation technology,” explained Ludovic Facompre, IT Director at Yusen Logistics. "After a successful partnership spanning two decades, it made sense for us to run this state-of-the-art facility on Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, the industry’s most advanced and robust warehouse management system.”

"Being a cloud-native solution built exclusively from API microservices, Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is unique in the WMS space. Its scalability, agility and continuous innovation cycles perfectly suit the dynamic and broad challenges presented by automation, fulfilment, labour management and yard operations in the new DC,” Facompre finished.

Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is born in the cloud and automatically scales to match any business need. Built entirely from microservices, it utilises applied intelligence that empowers real-time distribution planning for better, faster operational decisions.

"The implementation of Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is a significant first step on a longer journey towards a unified supply chain experience that will ultimately bring together warehouse, transportation, yard and labour management. Working closely with Yusen and its partners, our team will be involved in all aspects of the project, from design and go-live, right through to aftercare,” ended Craig Summers, vice president, Northern Europe at Manhattan Associates.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

ABOUT YUSEN LOGISTICS

A division of Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, Yusen Logistics (Europe) BV is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Yusen Logistics (Europe) BV employs 7,500 people and is active in 17 countries across Europe, operation from over 140 facilities with over 1.3 million sq. metres of warehousing space. Activities focus on automotive, aerospace, retail, healthcare, technology and food logistics.

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. was established in 1955 and currently has over 25,000 employees worldwide at 680 locations in 46 countries and regions, plus 3.4 million sq. metres of warehousing space. The company is a diversified global market leader in logistics.

Services range from supply chain management and consulting, through to contract logistics, hazardous materials logistics and reverse logistics. In addition, Yusen Logistics provides road and rail transport, air and ocean freight forwarding, intermodal and multi-modal transport, plus customs brokerage – nationally and internationally.

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd is a member of the Japan-based Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha group, also known as NYK – one of the oldest and largest shipping companies in the world (established in 1885). NYK is quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has a total of 35,000 employees and generates annual revenues of approximately US$ 20 billion.

