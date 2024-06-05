Zhihu Appoints Bin Sun To Succeed Dahai Li As Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - Online content community Zhihu Inc. (ZH) announced the appointment of Bin Sun as the Company's chief technology officer, effective immediately.

Dahai Li resigned as the Company's chief technology officer due to his commitment of serving full-time as the chief executive officer of technology start-up Modelbest. Li will remain as a director of Zhihu.

Sun is a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience in leading technology teams and developing technology strategies.

Prior to joining Zhihu, Sun served as the Vice President of iQIYI, Inc. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy General Manager of Perfect World's education business from 2015 to 2017.

Before that, he Sun served in various positions related to product and engineering at technology companies such as Microsoft and Yahoo from 2006 to 2015.