ZJLD Group Convened 2024 Annual General Meeting
Investors Joined the Signature Distillery Tour and Premium Banquet Immersively Exploring Sauce-aroma Baijiu Paired Exquisite Chinese CuisineHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2024 - The first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the second Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu stock being publicly listed, ZJLD Group Inc. ("ZJLD" or the "Company", SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), is pleased to announce that it successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Investor Day Event on June 21st in Zunyi, Guizhou Province. Over 150 shareholders, investors, financial institution representatives, and professional analysts attended the occasion.
Mr. Wu Xiangdong, Founder and Chairman of ZJLD Group, presided over the meeting. The attendees deliberated and approved seven ordinary resolutions and one special resolution.
"Seven Principles" Yields Fruitful Results; "Four-Pillars-Braced" Initiatives Advance in Tandem
Mr. Wu Xiangdong, Founder and Chairman of ZJLD Group, delivered a welcome address to the attending shareholders. Mr. Wu reviewed the Company's operating achievements over the past year and shared the Company's future development direction, saying, "I have witnessed multiple industry cycles in the baijiu sector for the last 30 years, even though the industry is facing many uncertainties and challenges this year, Baijiu being rooted in traditional Chinese culture and deeply embedded in the daily lives of the Chinese people - the entire industry is imbued with resilience. Difficulties and opportunities coexist; the difficulties the industry is currently facing also mean restructuring and reshuffling opportunities for brands like Zhen Jiu and Li Du, which have been steadfastly developing with solid business foundations. We persist in focusing on a differentiation development strategy and resolve any difficulties ahead while at the same time realizing and capitalizing hidden opportunities within the challenges."
Moving forward, the Company will continue to focus on four areas – brand development, production capacity expansion, channels and team building. While consolidating its leading position in the baijiu industry, the Company will further strive to improve profitability and enhance its resilience to respond to future market challenges. In terms of production capacity, Zhen Jiu has already achieved 40,000 tons this year, and its base liquor inventory is expected to exceed 100,000 tons. Additionally, the Group will further broaden the product lines of its different sub-brands across various price ranges:
Signature Distillery Tour Creates Immersive Marketing Experience; Premium Banquet Tasting Event Showcases the Allure of Sauce-aroma Baijiu through Traditional Cuisine
On the day of the AGM, accompanied by the Company's management, a group of shareholders and investors visited the Kweichow Zhen Jiu Distillery to participate in the signature distillery tour. After the visit, the Annual General Meeting was successfully held. The management also had an in-depth exchange of views with the professional institutional investors on the current development of the baijiu market and explored the Company's future strategic directions. Two Premium Banquet tasting events were also held on the same day, where guests were guided by the brand ambassadors of Kweichow Zhen Jiu to taste the Zhen 15, Zhen 30 and 2013 Real Vintage Baijiu of Zhen Jiu. Leveraging baijiu as a medium, the guests and the management jointly explored the brand's growth journey and its development potential.
About ZJLD Group Inc.
Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China's primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. It is one of the "Three Representative Sauce Flavor Brands in Guizhou", along with Moutai and Xijiu. In the same year, it was announced by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets.
