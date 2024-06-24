ZJLD Group Convened 2024 Annual General Meeting



Investors Joined the Signature Distillery Tour and Premium Banquet Immersively Exploring Sauce-aroma Baijiu Paired Exquisite Chinese Cuisine HONG KONG SAR - ZJLD Group Inc. ("ZJLD" or the "Company", SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), is pleased to announce that it successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Investor Day Event on June 21st in Zunyi, Guizhou Province. Over 150 shareholders, investors, financial institution representatives, and professional analysts attended the occasion.



The 2024 Annual General Meeting of ZJLD Group was successfully held.

Mr. Wu Xiangdong, Founder and Chairman of ZJLD Group, presided over the meeting. The attendees deliberated and approved seven ordinary resolutions and one special resolution.



The distillery tour to introduce the brewing process and craftsmanship of Zhen Jiu to the guests in Kweichow Zhen Jiu Factory in Shizipu, the northern suburb of Huichuan District, Zunyi City.

"Seven Principles" Yields Fruitful Results; "Four-Pillars-Braced" Initiatives Advance in Tandem



Mr. Wu Xiangdong, Founder and Chairman of ZJLD Group, delivered a welcome address to the attending shareholders. Mr. Wu reviewed the Company's operating achievements over the past year and shared the Company's future development direction, saying, "I have witnessed multiple industry cycles in the baijiu sector for the last 30 years, even though the industry is facing many uncertainties and challenges this year, Baijiu being rooted in traditional Chinese culture and deeply embedded in the daily lives of the Chinese people - the entire industry is imbued with resilience. Difficulties and opportunities coexist; the difficulties the industry is currently facing also mean restructuring and reshuffling opportunities for brands like Zhen Jiu and Li Du, which have been steadfastly developing with solid business foundations. We persist in focusing on a differentiation development strategy and resolve any difficulties ahead while at the same time realizing and capitalizing hidden opportunities within the challenges."



Moving forward, the Company will continue to focus on four areas – brand development, production capacity expansion, channels and team building. While consolidating its leading position in the baijiu industry, the Company will further strive to improve profitability and enhance its resilience to respond to future market challenges. In terms of production capacity, Zhen Jiu has already achieved 40,000 tons this year, and its base liquor inventory is expected to exceed 100,000 tons. Additionally, the Group will further broaden the product lines of its different sub-brands across various price ranges:



Zhen Jiu plans to launch banquet products in the sub-high-end price range and upgrade its Zhen 30 and Zhen 15 series in the second half of the year.

and series in the second half of the year. Li Du will establish two major products matrix - the flagship " Li Du Gaoliang " and the " Li Du Wang " series. The high-end Li Du Gaoliang 1308, priced over RMB1,000, is aimed at the nationwide layout, supplemented by 1955 in the RMB800 category and the sub-high-end 1975, for incremental expansion within different price ranges.

" and the " " series. The high-end Li Du Gaoliang 1308, priced over RMB1,000, is aimed at the nationwide layout, supplemented by 1955 in the RMB800 category and the sub-high-end 1975, for incremental expansion within different price ranges. Xiangjiao will focus on the "enhancing distributor network" strategy to improve distributor quality, establish experience centers, and strengthen experiential marketing to drive channel penetration and enhancement. At the banquet tasting sessions, the brand ambassador of Kweichow Zhen Jiu treated the guests to taste the Zhen 15, Zhen 30 and 2013 Real Vintage Baijiu of Zhen Jiu .

Signature Distillery Tour Creates Immersive Marketing Experience; Premium Banquet Tasting Event Showcases the Allure of Sauce-aroma Baijiu through Traditional Cuisine



On the day of the AGM, accompanied by the Company's management, a group of shareholders and investors visited the Kweichow Zhen Jiu Distillery to participate in the signature distillery tour. After the visit, the Annual General Meeting was successfully held. The management also had an in-depth exchange of views with the professional institutional investors on the current development of the baijiu market and explored the Company's future strategic directions. Two Premium Banquet tasting events were also held on the same day, where guests were guided by the brand ambassadors of Kweichow Zhen Jiu to taste the Zhen 15, Zhen 30 and 2013 Real Vintage Baijiu of Zhen Jiu. Leveraging baijiu as a medium, the guests and the management jointly explored the brand's growth journey and its development potential.



ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China that is devoted to offering baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma, with sauce-aroma being its core. In terms of revenue in 2023, the Company was the third-largest private baijiu company in China, according to Frost & Sullivan statistics. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including Zhen Jiu, Li Du, and two leading regional names, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic recipes and classical flavours. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.





