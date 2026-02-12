Zoetis Q4 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), a manufacturer of animal health medicines, Thursday reported higher earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year.

Further, the company provided its outlook for fiscal 2026.

Quarterly earnings increased to $603 million or $1.37 per share from $581 million or $1.29 per share of last year.

Excluding items earnings increased to $648 million or $1.48 per share from $632 or $1.40 per share of the previous year.

On average, analysts were expecting earnings of $1.4 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $2.38 billion from $2.31 billion of the prior year. The Street View for revenue was $2.36 billion.

For the full year 2026, the company expects net income between $2.825 billion to $2.875 billion and EPS between $6.65 to $6.75.

It anticipates adjusted net income between $2.975 billion to $3.025 billion with adjusted EPS between $7.00 to $7.10.

Meanwhile, it sees revenue between $9.825 billion to $10.025 billion for the full year 2026.

In pre-market activity, ZTS shares were trading at $132, up 2.58% on the New York Stock Exchange.