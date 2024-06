Zymeworks Says FDA Cleared IND Application For ZW171 For Mesothelin-expressing Cancers

(RTTNews) - Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Monday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the investigational new drug application for ZW171 to treat mesothelin (MSLN)-expressing cancers.

The company plans to file applications with other regulators seeking permission for clinical studies of ZW171 in the second half of 2024.

ZW171, a bispecific antibody, is designed to enable T cell-mediated tumor cell killing through simultaneous binding to the extracellular domain of MSLN protein on tumor cells and the engagement of CD3 on T cells. Moderate to high membranous MSLN expression is often seen in ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma and other cancers.