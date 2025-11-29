|
1 Reason I Will Never Sell Bitcoin
In my view, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains the best cryptocurrency to own over the next 100 years. While other investors get involved in other cryptocurrencies, including altcoins and meme coins, there's one reason you should never give up on Bitcoin.It is very rare for an asset to be considered a global store of value. A store-of-value asset is exactly what it sounds like -- investors can reasonably expect it to maintain its value in a variety of conditions. From war and famine to years of plenty, these assets have continually shown that they can outlast temporary volatility.What are some examples? The most popular are land, collectibles, gold, and other precious metals. Notice something similar about these assets? While more land may be developed, more collectibles identified, and more gold mined, the total quantity of each can never increase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
