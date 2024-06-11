|
11.06.2024 11:45:00
2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Whether Bitcoin Hits Another All-Time High or Not
After Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $73,750 in mid-March, crypto investors were understandably excited about where it could head next. The crypto seemed poised to skyrocket past the $100,000 level this year. But Bitcoin continues to trade right around the $70,000 mark, leaving some crypto investors searching for potential alternatives.If you're one of those investors, there are two cryptocurrencies to put on your radar screen right now: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Both will potentially soar higher in 2024, whether or not Bitcoin goes along for the ride.The big catalyst for Ethereum right now is the recent approval of eight new spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs). They're set to start trading soon, and when they do, it could lead to a huge influx of new investor money into Ethereum.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
