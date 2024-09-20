|
20.09.2024 11:26:00
3 Reasons to Buy Bitcoin Before the End of 2024
While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is still up nearly 40% for the year, the past six months have been a source of much anxiety for crypto investors. After hitting a new all-time high of $73,750 in mid-March, Bitcoin drifted downward and then largely traded sideways during much of the summer. At a price of $58,500, Bitcoin now sits 20% below its all-time high.But there's no reason to give up on Bitcoin quite yet -- not when there are several potential catalysts ahead in the final quarter of the year. In fact, there are three good reasons to buy Bitcoin before the calendar flips the page to 2025.One of the major storylines surrounding Bitcoin this year has been the launch of the new spot Bitcoin ETFs. New investor inflows into these ETFs were extremely bullish for the first few months of the year, and that's what propelled Bitcoin to a new all-time high in March.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1157
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
160,6375
|
1,4375
|
|
0,90
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8403
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9477
|
0,0016
|
|
0,17
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,6951
|
-0,0047
|
|
-0,05
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: Dow wenig verändert -- ATX im Minus -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
US-Anleger halten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.