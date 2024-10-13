|
13.10.2024 20:36:00
3 Reasons to Buy Ethereum Before 2025
It has been a rough year for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holders. Up barely 5% year to date, Ethereum's performance pales in comparison to some of its peers like Bitcoin, which has surged nearly 50%, or Solana, which has jumped 40%. With Ethereum's performance lagging, it has left many investors (even myself) wondering if it still holds the potential it once did.However, there are several reasons to believe that the tide could be changing soon for Ethereum. In fact, three key tailwinds hint at a much brighter future for this heavyweight. Here are three reasons why now might be the perfect time to consider buying Ethereum before 2025.The first reason to buy Ethereum is rooted in Bitcoin dominance, a key metric that can tell us where we are in the cryptocurrency market cycle. Bitcoin dominance refers to Bitcoin's share of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. When Bitcoin dominance is high, it usually indicates that Bitcoin is outperforming the rest of the market, especially altcoins like Ethereum. This metric tends to fluctuate in cycles, and when it's at a peak, it often signals that the market may be poised for a shift.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
