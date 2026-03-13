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13.03.2026 13:36:00
Are There Any Bitcoin Mining Stocks Worth Buying Right Now?
There's an important new trend taking over the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining sector right now. Bitcoin mining companies both large and small are now selling off their Bitcoin holdings and using those funds to finance a major new expansion into artificial intelligence (AI) computing.Obviously, this has enormous implications for choosing Bitcoin mining stocks. Gone are the days of simply investing in the largest miners that have the most Bitcoin on their balance sheets. The name of the game is now AI, and investors are willing to pay a premium for Bitcoin mining stocks winning this game.As the price of Bitcoin continues to fall, it is only intensifying this transition into AI infrastructure. In some cases, Bitcoin mining companies are selling off all of their Bitcoin and going all-in on AI. In other cases, they are selling off only a portion of their Bitcoin and simply diversifying into AI as a way to boost revenue generation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
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1,1448
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-0,0070
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|
-0,61
|Japanischer Yen
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182,57
|
-0,9200
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|
-0,50
|Britische Pfund
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0,8646
|
0,0016
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|
0,19
|Schweizer Franken
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0,9037
|
-0,0014
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|
-0,16
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9607
|
-0,0543
|
|
-0,60
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