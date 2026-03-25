25.03.2026 11:45:00

Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy Before the Next Bitcoin Halving

It's not too early to start talking about the next Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving, which is currently scheduled to take place in April 2028. If history is any guide, Bitcoin is nearing the end of its current four-year cycle, and it's time for investors to start positioning themselves for the start of the next crypto bull market.That means 2027 is shaping up to be a prime buying opportunity for investors looking to scoop up cryptocurrencies at bargain-basement prices. It almost goes without saying that Bitcoin is a must-buy ahead of the halving. Here are three other cryptocurrencies on my shopping list ahead of the next Bitcoin halving, when the reward for mining new coins gets cut in half.At the top of my shopping list is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which remains the premier Layer 1 blockchain network on the planet. It currently trades at 57% lower than (as of March 24) to its all-time high of $4,954 from August 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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