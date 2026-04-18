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18.04.2026 20:41:00
Better Buy: Bitcoin (BTC) or Bittensor (TAO)?
For the year, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 15%, while AI crypto Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) is up 15%. The AI investment thesis is still going strong in 2026, so Bittensor looks like the better buy right now. But the two cryptos appear to be headed in very different directions.Here's the thing: Bittensor fell off a cliff last week, losing nearly 20% of its value in a single 24-hour period. All of a sudden, it no longer looks like the sure thing it once did. So are you better off sticking with Bitcoin?Even after its recent pullback, Bittensor still ranks as the top AI crypto by market cap. It's currently valued at $2.7 billion. That's well ahead of the next-closest AI crypto, Render (CRYPTO: RENDER), which has a $1 billion market cap.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1763
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,16
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,78
|
-0,7300
|
|
-0,39
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8704
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9201
|
-0,0029
|
|
-0,32
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2126
|
-0,0066
|
|
-0,07
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