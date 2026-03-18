|
18.03.2026 17:15:00
Better Buy: Bitcoin or AI?
Over the past six months, there has been a stampede of money out of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and into artificial intelligence (AI). Most notably, publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies are winding down their crypto mining operations, selling off their Bitcoin, and using that money to make a high-profile pivot into AI computing.But is AI really a better long-term investment than Bitcoin? Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1459
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,6611
|
-0,4189
|
|
-0,23
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8637
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,07
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9074
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,13
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,977
|
-0,0041
|
|
-0,05