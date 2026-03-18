18.03.2026 17:15:00

Better Buy: Bitcoin or AI?

Over the past six months, there has been a stampede of money out of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and into artificial intelligence (AI). Most notably, publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies are winding down their crypto mining operations, selling off their Bitcoin, and using that money to make a high-profile pivot into AI computing.But is AI really a better long-term investment than Bitcoin? Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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