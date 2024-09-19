|
19.09.2024 13:07:00
Better Buy: Bitcoin vs. Ethereum
Cryptocurrency investors can't just invest in crypto. There's no equivalent to the stock market's S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index yet, where you could buy an exchange-traded fund that represents the broad performance of the market. Instead, investors must pick crypto names by hand.The largest and most popular choices are Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). But which one of these industry-defining pioneers is the better buy right now?Motley Fool contributors Dominic Basulto and Anders Bylund respectfully disagree on the answer to that question. Read on to see where you stand in this clash of classic cryptocurrency colossi.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1159
|
0,0043
|
|
0,39
|Japanischer Yen
|
159,561
|
1,4810
|
|
0,94
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8403
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,18
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9461
|
0,0053
|
|
0,56
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,6977
|
0,0352
|
|
0,41
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: ATX letztlich kräftig im Plus -- DAX erzielt neuen Rekord und schließt deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich höher
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen weisen im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Kursgewinne aus. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain.