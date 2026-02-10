10.02.2026 21:43:56

Better Stablecoin Buy: USD Coin vs. Ripple USD

Over the past few years, stablecoins have emerged as a conservative alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Unlike Bitcoin, which doesn't have a clearly defined market value, most stablecoins are directly pegged to the U.S. dollar.It might seem counterintuitive to buy a stablecoin that is designed to never appreciate against the U.S. dollar, but it's useful for quick cross-border transfers and can be held without a bank account. It can also be staked on centralized and decentralized finance platforms to earn yields higher than those of savings accounts or CDs at conventional banks. That makes it a valuable asset for people who value their privacy or live in countries grappling with hyperinflation.Two of those popular stablecoins are USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) and Ripple USD (CRYPTO: RLUSD). Let's see which one is a better buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
