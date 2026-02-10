|
10.02.2026 21:43:56
Better Stablecoin Buy: USD Coin vs. Ripple USD
Over the past few years, stablecoins have emerged as a conservative alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Unlike Bitcoin, which doesn't have a clearly defined market value, most stablecoins are directly pegged to the U.S. dollar.It might seem counterintuitive to buy a stablecoin that is designed to never appreciate against the U.S. dollar, but it's useful for quick cross-border transfers and can be held without a bank account. It can also be staked on centralized and decentralized finance platforms to earn yields higher than those of savings accounts or CDs at conventional banks. That makes it a valuable asset for people who value their privacy or live in countries grappling with hyperinflation.Two of those popular stablecoins are USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) and Ripple USD (CRYPTO: RLUSD). Let's see which one is a better buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1851
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,16
|Japanischer Yen
|
181,8575
|
0,5675
|
|
0,31
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8715
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9143
|
0,0013
|
|
0,14
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2634
|
-0,0111
|
|
-0,12
