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07.05.2026 12:30:00
Better Store of Value: Bitcoin vs. Gold-Backed Stablecoins
During the past 12 months, gold-backed stablecoins such as PAX Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG) and Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT) have burst onto the scene. Combined, they now have a market cap of more than $5 billion.Offering 1-to-1 exposure to the price of physical gold, these gold-backed stablecoins appear to be taking the title of digital gold away from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). But is it too soon to give up on Bitcoin as a store of value?In September 2025, investment giant BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) released a fascinating report ("Bitcoin: A Unique Diversifier"). It detailed the performance of Bitcoin versus gold during six different economic, political, and geopolitical crises in the period from 2020 to 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1785
|
0,0057
|
|
0,48
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,79
|
0,7700
|
|
0,42
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8653
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9152
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2265
|
0,0408
|
|
0,44
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