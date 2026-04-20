20.04.2026 11:27:00

Better Store of Value: Bitcoin vs. Zcash

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) both cap their supply at 21 million coins, and both borrow their mining architecture from the same original blueprint. But whether an asset is a store of value isn't something that's settled in a white paper or in a technical discussion among developers. It's settled by an evolving web of social consensus and real-world utilization in the form of parked capital.Let's compare and contrast Bitcoin and Zcash to see which one is the better store of value, as the winner is also the coin that's more likely to stand the test of time in your portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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