Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $250,000 Within 2 Years. Here's What Needs to Happen.

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper now expects Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to hit a price of $250,000 within the next 2 years. If that sounds familiar, that's because it is. For nearly five years, Draper has been banging the table for Bitcoin to hit that mark.

So what's different this time around? Let's take a closer look at what could catalyze a tripling in the value of Bitcoin by 2028.

Over the past few years, Draper has proposed several potential catalysts that could send Bitcoin skyrocketing. His overarching idea has always been that growing rates of adoption, spurred by easier everyday use of crypto, will send the price of Bitcoin much higher.

Continue reading