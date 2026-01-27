27.01.2026 03:09:04

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum ETFs: Price Upside or Network Growth

FIDELITY WISE ORIGIN BITCOIN FUND (NYSEMKT:FBTC) and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) both offer pure-play crypto exposure at identical expense ratios, but differ in asset focus, risk profile, and scale.Both FIDELITY WISE ORIGIN BITCOIN FUND (FBTC) and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) aim to provide investors with straightforward access to the price movements of a single cryptocurrency—bitcoin for FBTC, ether for ETHA—without the need to hold the digital assets directly. This comparison looks at cost, recent returns, risk, and what is inside to help investors decide which may better fit their portfolio objectives.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,188
-0,0009
-0,07
Japanischer Yen
183,08
-0,3200
-0,17
Britische Pfund
0,8687
-0,0005
-0,06
Schweizer Franken
0,9232
0,0007
0,08
Hongkong-Dollar
9,2632
-0,0061
-0,07
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas höher -- Wall Street schlussendlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Montag zum Handelsschluss an die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich etwas höher. An der Wall Street ging es nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen