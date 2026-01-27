|
27.01.2026 03:09:04
Bitcoin vs. Ethereum ETFs: Price Upside or Network Growth
FIDELITY WISE ORIGIN BITCOIN FUND (NYSEMKT:FBTC) and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) both offer pure-play crypto exposure at identical expense ratios, but differ in asset focus, risk profile, and scale.Both FIDELITY WISE ORIGIN BITCOIN FUND (FBTC) and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) aim to provide investors with straightforward access to the price movements of a single cryptocurrency—bitcoin for FBTC, ether for ETHA—without the need to hold the digital assets directly. This comparison looks at cost, recent returns, risk, and what is inside to help investors decide which may better fit their portfolio objectives.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
