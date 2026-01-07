07.01.2026 11:45:00

Can Bitcoin Bounce Back in 2026?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) started 2025 out hot, hitting record highs along the way and eventually reaching a peak of more than $126,000. But by the end of the year, it was down about 5%, underperforming the S&P 500, which was up by more than 16%.The first few days of 2026 have thus far been encouraging ones for the top cryptocurrency, as it has been rising and has climbed above $90,000. But can Bitcoin bounce back to its previous highs and potentially hit new ones in 2026?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,165
-0,0031
-0,26
Japanischer Yen
182,73
-0,2500
-0,14
Britische Pfund
0,8676
-0,0001
-0,01
Schweizer Franken
0,9314
-0,0002
-0,02
Hongkong-Dollar
9,0771
-0,0161
-0,18
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen