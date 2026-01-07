|
07.01.2026 11:45:00
Can Bitcoin Bounce Back in 2026?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) started 2025 out hot, hitting record highs along the way and eventually reaching a peak of more than $126,000. But by the end of the year, it was down about 5%, underperforming the S&P 500, which was up by more than 16%.The first few days of 2026 have thus far been encouraging ones for the top cryptocurrency, as it has been rising and has climbed above $90,000. But can Bitcoin bounce back to its previous highs and potentially hit new ones in 2026?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
