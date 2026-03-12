|
12.03.2026 08:30:00
Could Bitcoin Flip and Silver Someday?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and silver have been sitting on opposite ends of the performance spectrum. Silver had has a spectacular run, with its price surging past $90 per ounce in 2026 and rising 26% year-to-date, lifting the total market cap of the world's silver to roughly $5 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has pulled back 21% since the start of 2026, and it's trading near $71,000 (as of March 10), with a market cap of about $1.4 trillion.Such wild outperformance is very rare for silver, and fairly common for Bitcoin. So could the coin flip the precious metal and overtake its value?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1494
|
-0,0025
|
|
-0,22
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,23
|
-0,2600
|
|
-0,14
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8629
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,905
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9968
|
-0,0183
|
|
-0,20
