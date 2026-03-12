12.03.2026 08:30:00

Could Bitcoin Flip and Silver Someday?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and silver have been sitting on opposite ends of the performance spectrum. Silver had has a spectacular run, with its price surging past $90 per ounce in 2026 and rising 26% year-to-date, lifting the total market cap of the world's silver to roughly $5 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has pulled back 21% since the start of 2026, and it's trading near $71,000 (as of March 10), with a market cap of about $1.4 trillion.Such wild outperformance is very rare for silver, and fairly common for Bitcoin. So could the coin flip the precious metal and overtake its value?
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot
An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
