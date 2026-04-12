12.04.2026 18:09:00

Could Buying Bitcoin Today Still Set You Up for Life?

The cryptocurrency market is a relatively new asset class. And the fact that it might not have proven itself yet can discourage certain market participants from even taking a look. However, the early adopters, those who were willing to take a risk, are sitting on life-changing gains.Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the poster child of the crypto movement, accounting for 59% of the entire industry's value. Its price has risen almost 17,000% in the past 10 years (as of April 9). This monster return turned a hypothetical $10,000 starting sum into nearly $1.7 million today. The world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency made some investors very wealthy. But could buying Bitcoin today still set you up for life?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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