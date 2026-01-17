|
17.01.2026 13:30:00
Could Monero Be the Next Bitcoin?
If you want a shortcut to losing your money in crypto, start by buying an asset that people are saying is the next Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right after it makes a big price move. Nonetheless, if some investors are to be believed, Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) is one of the few coins that just might have a plausible claim to becoming the next Bitcoin, thanks to its defining capability, providing on-chain privacy by default.But being obviously valuable is not the same as an asset being the next Bitcoin -- nor is it even necessary for something to be the next Bitcoin to be a great investment -- so let's unpack what's going on with Monero in a bit more detail and evaluate whether this privacy coin is a real candidate for displacing the king cryptocurrency.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1596
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,11
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,4035
|
-0,7465
|
|
-0,41
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8672
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9315
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,12
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0519
|
-0,0001
|
|
0,00
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.