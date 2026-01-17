17.01.2026 13:30:00

Could Monero Be the Next Bitcoin?

If you want a shortcut to losing your money in crypto, start by buying an asset that people are saying is the next Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right after it makes a big price move. Nonetheless, if some investors are to be believed, Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) is one of the few coins that just might have a plausible claim to becoming the next Bitcoin, thanks to its defining capability, providing on-chain privacy by default.But being obviously valuable is not the same as an asset being the next Bitcoin -- nor is it even necessary for something to be the next Bitcoin to be a great investment -- so let's unpack what's going on with Monero in a bit more detail and evaluate whether this privacy coin is a real candidate for displacing the king cryptocurrency.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
