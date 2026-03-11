11.03.2026 10:30:00

Could Zcash Flip Bitcoin Someday?

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) enigma of a creator, the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, envisioned a peer-to-peer electronic cash system where users could transact without being surveilled, and without needing to live inside the traditional financial system. But, at the time, the available privacy tech wasn't flexible enough to implement, at least not at the time for a digital currency with a public blockchain. So Bitcoin launched with everyone's transactions being fully visible, which they are to this day.Zcash, (CRYPTO: ZEC) on the other hand, was built specifically to have Bitcoin's supply policies and other properties, with the addition of some optional privacy features. Here's another very interesting wrinkle: During the past 12 months, Zcash's price soared by 580%, whereas Bitcoin's languished, falling by 15%. So is it possible that someday, Zcash might flip Bitcoin's value as a result of its bigger and better feature set?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1565
-0,0040
-0,35
Japanischer Yen
183,851
0,2910
0,16
Britische Pfund
0,8624
-0,0030
-0,35
Schweizer Franken
0,9028
-0,0009
-0,10
Hongkong-Dollar
9,0504
-0,0283
-0,31
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:43 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen