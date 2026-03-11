|
Could Zcash Flip Bitcoin Someday?
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) enigma of a creator, the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, envisioned a peer-to-peer electronic cash system where users could transact without being surveilled, and without needing to live inside the traditional financial system. But, at the time, the available privacy tech wasn't flexible enough to implement, at least not at the time for a digital currency with a public blockchain. So Bitcoin launched with everyone's transactions being fully visible, which they are to this day.Zcash, (CRYPTO: ZEC) on the other hand, was built specifically to have Bitcoin's supply policies and other properties, with the addition of some optional privacy features. Here's another very interesting wrinkle: During the past 12 months, Zcash's price soared by 580%, whereas Bitcoin's languished, falling by 15%. So is it possible that someday, Zcash might flip Bitcoin's value as a result of its bigger and better feature set?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
