|
10.07.2024 18:39:00
Does the Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Still Make Sense for New Crypto Investors?
Once upon a time, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEMKT: GBTC) traded at a consistent premium to its net asset value (NAV). From the fund's public market entrance in May 2015 to the end of 2020, the Grayscale fund averaged a 37% price premium over its holdings in pure Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).Early Bitcoin adopters appreciated the Grayscale fund's availability in ordinary stock-exchange accounts. The mutual fund structure also provided some peace of mind to investors unfamiliar with the newfangled cryptocurrency market.But times have changed. The Grayscale fund's price premium started to fade in 2021 as Bitcoin prices soared in the third halving cycle and financial firms started thinking about the more effective exchange-traded fund (ETF) format for their cryptocurrency vehicles.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0866
|
0,0036
|
|
0,34
|Japanischer Yen
|
172,72
|
-2,2600
|
|
-1,29
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8417
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,15
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9743
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,481
|
0,0219
|
|
0,26
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: Wall Street beendet Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten im Donnerstagshandel zulegen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich uneinheitlich. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich aufwärts.