12.03.2026 10:00:00

Don't Buy Ethereum Until This Happens

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is now down almost 60% from its all-time high from six months ago and currently trades for a price of just $2,100. For the year, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency is down 31%.Given those bleak numbers, there's only one event that would cause me to change my mind on Ethereum. Thankfully, this one event typically happens once per year, and there's plenty of time for it to happen in 2026.That event, of course, is the arrival of altcoin season in the crypto market. Roughly speaking, this is the time of the year when altcoins such as Ethereum outperform Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the market bellwether.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot
An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
