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17.04.2026 18:17:00
Here's What History Says Happens Next With Bitcoin
Every four years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) experiences a halving, a loosely predictable event that cuts the block reward that miners earn in half. Each halving so far has kicked off a price cycle with a familiar arc, where the coin rallies, peaks, and then experiences a brutal correction. The most recent halving occurred in April 2024, and we're now close to the midpoint before the next one, which is expected around April 2028.Right now, Bitcoin is down by 43% from its most recently set all-time high near $126,000 in October 2025. That decline fits the pattern that's played out three times before, so here's what the data suggests about what comes next.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1763
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,16
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,78
|
-0,7300
|
|
-0,39
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8704
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9201
|
-0,0029
|
|
-0,32
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2126
|
-0,0066
|
|
-0,07
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