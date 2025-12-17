|
17.12.2025 21:15:53
Here's Why Ethereum Sank More than 4% Today
Broad market weakness is once again bleeding into valuations in the cryptocurrency sector. The world's second-largest token is also on the decline today, with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) slumping 4.7% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:45 p.m. ET. This move has brought Ethereum back toward the $2,800 range, after briefly spiking above $3,000 again this morning.With so much attention now centered on whether Ethereum can maintain momentum above the $3,000 level, today's price action highlights some broader structural weakness in the crypto sector worth noting. Let's dive into exactly what's moving the needle for Ethereum right now, given its otherwise bullish backdrop. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
