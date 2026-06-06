|
06.06.2026 09:57:00
Here's Why I'm Buying Bitcoin Right Now
The past eight months have admittedly been a tough pill for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investors to swallow. The world's most popular cryptocurrency is down 47% over that period and recently dropped below $70,000. Bitcoin ETF outflows are accelerating, and even Michael Saylor -- arguably the biggest Bitcoin bull on the planet -- has started to sell some of his Bitcoin.Despite all that, I'm buying Bitcoin right now. I'm not expecting Bitcoin to recover immediately, but when it does -- as I think it inevitably will -- it's going to be a coiled spring ready to bounce higher.In the crypto market, it's still "Bitcoin season." That means it's time to load up on Bitcoin and wait for the broader crypto market to recover. Later, once Bitcoin has ignited a broader crypto recovery, it becomes "altcoin season." That's the time to rotate into riskier altcoins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1522
|
-0,0093
|
|
-0,80
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,71
|
-1,0800
|
|
-0,58
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8636
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,15
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9176
|
0,0007
|
|
0,08
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0266
|
-0,0711
|
|
-0,78
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit schwachem Wochenausklang -- ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende ab. Der deutsche Leitindex schwankte zwischen Gewinn- und Verlustzone. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.