27.07.2024 10:03:00
History Says You Should Buy Ethereum Before Its Next Big Move
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) joined an elite club recently. It is now just one of two cryptocurrencies to have a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) approved alongside the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).On July 23, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved nine spot Ethereum ETFs, marking a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency market and potentially paving the way for a lucrative investment opportunity. Here's why history says Ethereum might be worth a buy in the wake of its landmark approval.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.