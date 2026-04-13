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13.04.2026 12:08:00
Holding Some Bitcoin Just Helped Me Sleep Better At Night. Here's How
A few nights ago, I was lying sleepless in bed, mentally reviewing the latest slate of possibilities for the worst-case economic scenarios that might be caused by the war in Iran. In particular, the high probability of an incoming energy crisis causing inflation to spike was concerning me.But before my thoughts could spiral into forecasting my own imminent economic demise, I had a moment of clarity when I remembered that I own some Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). That then let me fall asleep quite quickly afterwards. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1806
|
0,0007
|
|
0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
187,3995
|
-0,1605
|
|
-0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,87
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9222
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2461
|
0,0008
|
|
0,01