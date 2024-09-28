28.09.2024 13:51:00

How a Recent Announcement From One of Wall Street's Biggest Names Could be a Complete Game Changer for Bitcoin

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) evolution over the past 15 years has been nothing short of extraordinary. If you had told someone when Bitcoin first launched in 2009 that the world's largest asset manager would one day declare Bitcoin a portfolio necessity, they likely wouldn't have believed you.Well, that day has come as BlackRock (with its $10 trillion in assets under management) recently published a report on the cryptocurrency that provides compelling reasons for every investor to consider Bitcoin's value and its role in a changing financial landscape. Here's a closer look at why BlackRock believes Bitcoin could see unprecedented demand in the coming years and why its core design offers a solution to many of the challenges facing today's global economy. In its nine-page report on Bitcoin, BlackRock laid out insights that caught the attention of many in the finance world, especially those who've been following Bitcoin's journey. Some of the arguments put forth by BlackRock were familiar to longtime Bitcoin advocates, but hearing them from one of the most powerful financial institutions in the world gives them added weight. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

